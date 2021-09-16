Music

Adia Victoria’s ‘A Southern Gothic’ Boldly Redefines The Narrative Of America’s Evolving South

"I was honestly just trying to breathe while making this album," says the countrified folk-soul vocalist
The magic of Adia Victoria’s bluesy, countrified folk music comes from her creative essence existing in an unbothered realm where Black excellence is unified and equal to white-defined standards of American greatness. In 2020, her critically-acclaimed single “South Gotta Change” yearned for reparational social justice emboldened by her self-defined societal standards. One year later, her September 17-released album A Southern Gothic dives deeper into this notion and is a fuller appreciation of the true power boiling in the crucible that sets aflame Victoria’s craft. Songs like “You Was Born To Die” — the newly-released album single featuring Kyshonna, Jason Isbell, and Margo Price — require the listener to divorce themselves of preconceptions regarding control, supremacy, and logic borne of antiquated traditions. Via this album, the South Carolina native boldly dives into music also now best defined by one incredible statement, which she states while talking with CMT:

“Black women are not bottomless bowls of sweat, work, emotional support, and reassurance for white America. I, as a Black woman, needed to reclaim my ability to have my own prerogative and self-interests while living in a country that can’t do right. Basically, if I’m putting on an apron and getting in the kitchen, I’m frying chicken for my damn self.”

