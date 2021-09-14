Cole Swindell’s Mother, Betty Carol Rainey, Passes Away

Betty Carol Rainey, the mother of country star Cole Swindell, has passed away. On Monday evening, September 13, the news was reported via social media, as Swindell posted “Lost my sweet mom today,” to his Instagram stories while flying home to Georgia during Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road tour, where he is an opening act.

“She’s always the one that’s the first to remind me [of my success], and I can’t thank her enough,” noted Swindell in a 2019 interview for PopCulture.com. “She’s the one that keeps me humble,” continued the “Break Up In The End” singer. “She’s the one that, no matter how stressed out I get, if I wanna be here or wanna be there, she is always the first person to remind me, ’Come on, Cole. Think about it. Me and you would have never thought you’d be where you are right now.’ I always say that, but I mean it because it takes someone like her to put it all in perspective.” Swindell and his mother had an intense bond. In the same interview, Swindell added, “She gave me everything I ever needed to grow up…so I love her,” he said.

There is no word as to whether the artist who has just released his fourth studio album, Some Things, will miss time from the road on tour with Thomas Rhett. His next three scheduled dates are a trio of events in the Northeast: Syracuse, NY, Holmdel, NJ, and Mansfield, MA, from September 16-18. For more information on all things Cole Swindell, click here.