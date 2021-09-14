Dolly Parton’s Film ‘Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square’ Wins Two Emmy Awards

"Who knew that [this film] would bring so much joy and so much hope to millions of people around the world," said Parton

Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square won the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie and Best Choreography at the Creative Arts ceremony on Sunday, September 12. Regarding the achievement, the “Coat of Many Colors” singer — who served as executive producer, star, and composer on the project — called the movie “a perfect little storm” in a conversation with Deadline. “Who knew that when we were creating this movie, that it would be aired in the middle of the pandemic, and it would bring so much joy and so much hope to millions of people around the world?,” she said. “I think that was one of greatest gifts that we gave and didn’t even know quite when we were doing it that we were going to help uplift the world.”

As well, the iconic Debbie Allen, who served as Christmas On the Square’s director, executive producer, and choreographer, added, “This is such an icing on a cake that we baked so well and tastes so good already.” Christmas on the Square is only the second holiday movie (following 1977’s The Gathering, to win the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie. The musical tells the story of a landlord returning to her hometown to evict a property’s residents and sell the land to a mall developer. In response, the town unifies, as Angel, played by Parton, and her co-angel Felicity, inspire kindness in the landlord.

Impressively, Parton is one of fewer than 100 people to receive nominations for an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. Parton was previously nominated for Emmy Awards in 2017 and 2020 in the Outstanding Television Movie category before her Sunday evening victory.