Tim McGraw Is A Fan Of Alexandra Kay’s Tik Tok Cover Of “Don’t Take the Girl”

Country icon Tim McGraw took to social media recently to post a video response to a cover of one of his most legendary songs that feels very much in line with how we all watch clips in the morning these days.

Over a thermos of coffee, McGraw watches Alexandra Kay cover his 1994 released, first number-one single, “Don’t Take The Girl.” Kay’s a viral sensation with nearly 150,000 followers on Instagram and two million TikTok followers, who has covered songs like Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” leading to hundreds of millions of views across various social media platforms. Via her website, it’s noted that Kay’s rootsy voice has been compared to Dolly Parton, Alison Kraus, and Leanne Womack, a notion to which McGraw agrees. “I love her voice,” and “see if my coffee turns out as good as the way she sings this song,” he posts, with an air of good humor. Kay’s success story runs deeper than songs over coffee, which CMT will share in an upcoming episode of the new digital series, Viral To Verified.

As for McGraw, he was recently cast — alongside wife Faith Hill — as the heads of the Dutton family in Yellowstone origin series 1883. Via Instagram, he celebrated acclaimed actor Billy Bob Thornton also joining the cast of the forthcoming period piece. “We worked together on Friday Night Lights….can’t wait to team up on this one,” he offered. Famously, McGraw’s noted acting chops were highlighted via the 2004-released film Friday Night Lights, in which the country vocalist appeared in a breakout role as Charles Billingsley, a former high school star who is the drunken and abusive father of a current team member.