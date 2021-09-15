Erin Enderlin And Terri Clark’s “If There Weren’t So Many Damn Songs” Laughs At Heartbreak

“First of all, I love getting to do music videos. I grew up fascinated by them, and it’s part of how I fell in love with country music. It felt so good to be working and creating. Obviously, this video was extra special because I got to work with one of my heroes Terri Clark. It was so great to get to work with her on this, we had a helluva good time,” says Erin Enderlin regarding the video for her duet with country icon Terri Clark for her new single, “If There Weren’t So Many Damn Songs.”

The twanging ballad that laments “so many songs about the bottle” and “ways to drink [an ex-partner] off your mind” is the latest single from Enderlin, following July’s “Somebody’s Shot Of Whiskey.” Both of these tracks represent the first material heard from the veteran Nashville singer-songwriter since her November 2019-released album Faulkner County.

“I love the way this video brings the song to life. It’s simple and straightforward but shows off our personalities. I love when videos add little ’acting’ segments around the song, so that was really fun. [It was] just a good time. I hope fans just get to escape for a few minutes and share a smile. [Though] the lyrics are kind of about a heartbreak, I like the humor the song brings to it – I mean sometimes all you can do is laugh at a situation – or turn up the jukebox and order a cold beer,” Enderlin adds regarding the Ryan Nolan-directed clip.