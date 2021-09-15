Dolly Parton, Kane Brown Named To TIME’s 2021 List Of Most Influential People in the World

Country icon Dolly Parton and rising country music superstar Kane Brown were recently named two of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People The World. The magazine’s renowned list was just announced for 2021, and two of Music City’s favorites were named alongside a diverse group including Kamala Harris, Britney Spears, and England’s Prince Harry.

The entire Most Influential People In The World list — and related features — can be viewed by clicking this link.

Miley Cyrus profiled her godmother Dolly Parton. She noted, “Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career—she’s also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values. At her core, she is the definition of a humanitarian….There’s a theory that you shouldn’t meet your heroes, but I wish everyone had the chance to meet Dolly Parton, because she’s even better than your sparkliest dreams.”

“Worldwide Beautiful” vocalist Brown was written about by Darius Rucker, who stated, “Kane Brown has that unquantifiable ’it’ factor. He’s so laid-back and doesn’t take himself too seriously, but he also really cares about his craft and other people. And when it comes to his music, he can do that low, cool, borderline-rapping thing, and then he sings and his vocal ability just blows you away.”

For the second year in a row, TIME Studios and ABC will partner for a special television event, “TIME100” on Monday, Sept. 20 at 10 PM ET on ABC, offering viewers an entertainment-filled inside look at the pioneers, artists, leaders, icons, titans, and innovators comprising the 2021 list.