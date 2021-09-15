WATCH: Reba McEntire Saved From A Collapsing Building

“I’m A Survivor” isn’t just the name of an iconic, two-decade-old Reba McEntire song. Rather, in a frightening moment, the legendary vocalist was recently saved from a crumbling Oklahoma structure.

Close call for @reba in Atoka, Oklahoma Tuesday (9/14/21) Sure glad she and boyfriend Rex Linn are ok!

While touring an old building, a staircase collapsed. They were among seven people inside. Atoka’s finest came to the rescue.

No one hurt, just some bumps and bruises. pic.twitter.com/ppLhQOLDuA — Lisanne Anderson (@Lisanne2016_) September 15, 2021

Reba was one of seven people rescued in Atoka, OK, from a hundred-year-old historic site’s second level as its stairs partially collapsed. Atoka’s Emergency Management Director Travis Mullins tells TMZ that the building was “in the middle of being renovated and the stairs were scheduled to be replaced.” After what was described as an “old-fashioned ladder rescue,” Reba and her friends were mostly okay. Unfortunately, Ashoka officials add to TMZ that the stairs leading up to the building’s third story also collapsed, trapping others higher up in the structure.

Via Twitter, a McEntire fan shared footage of the incident, noting, “Close call for @reba in Atoka, Oklahoma Tuesday (9/14/21) Sure glad she and boyfriend Rex Linn are ok!

While touring an old building, a staircase collapsed. They were among seven people inside. Atoka’s finest came to the rescue.

No one hurt, just some bumps and bruises.”

In other McEntire news, the superstar is set to release the Revived Remixed Revisited box set of beloved hits on October 8. Pre-order is available now via clicking this link. In an exclusive interview with Variety, Reba shared, “I’ve been continuing to make new albums, and we really haven’t spent the time to slow down enough to revisit and work the catalog and remind people of what we’ve done in the past. I’m really a forward thinker, so that was a little out of my realm,” but when presented with this idea, she says she was thrilled. “I think it’s very important to keep the songs of mine that my fans grew up on (alive).”