Alana Springsteen Learned How To Love From The ‘History Of Breaking Up (Part One)’

Marcus K. Dowling, CMT: There’s a story in your past about how you were gifted your first guitar that I want you to break down because I think it says so much about who you are as a person, and your work ethic?

Alana Springsteen: I was over at my grandparents’ house when I was seven years old. While my granddad was cleaning out the garage, for some reason, he had this dusty old orange classical guitar. This was strange because my uncle is the only other person who plays guitar. My grandfather didn’t play the instrument. [However, when I saw the guitar] I was drawn to it. My grandfather offered to give me the guitar if I promised him that I’d learn how to play it. It became one of my first entrances to understanding how passionate I was about actually wanting to succeed in the music industry. All day long, I’d sit and figure out chords, then beg my uncle to teach me what he knew.

CMT: So, what does the guitar ultimately mean to you now? As a singer-songwriter and musician, how has its importance evolved in your life?

AS: Playing the guitar is a form of self-expression that helps me think, plus never stops revealing sides of me to myself. It also allowed me to link my obsessions with words and storytelling, which has been my obsession since I wrote my first song when I was nine years old. Still, you’ll never see me in a writing room without a guitar. Keeping my hands busy searching for the right hook and melody is helpful, too. [On a deeper level], I play a lot in open D tuning, and those intervals pair so well with the songs I’ve been singing recently.