Check Out These Must-See Performers At Americana Fest

</noscript> </div>

Maggie Rose

At Americana Fest, the possessor of the voice that is most likely to be wished to be placed on Muscle Shoals-style production is likely to be first noted as Maggie Rose. Her R & B-tinged vocal stylings currently grace her latest album, Have A Seat. American Songwriter says, “[Rose’s] music is bold,” and it’s sound so bent on making its listeners come together and overcome social divisions that it “makes it difficult to just sit still.” Rose is currently on tour nationwide, so this is an opportune time to see an artist playing new material in a refreshed manner, which always lends itself to a highly entertaining time.