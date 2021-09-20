2021 CMT Artists Of The Year Honoree: Luke Combs

</noscript> </div>

Moreover, Combs also extended his star power to other country artists in the past year. Combs collaborated with Jameson Rodgers for “Cold Beer Calling My Name” in December 2020. “I asked Luke if he’d like to sing on it – I know he’s a cold beer drinker like myself – and luckily it worked out and I’m excited for everybody to hear it,” Rodgers stated via a press release. The pairing led to Rodgers achieving his second top-five Hot Country Chart Billboard hit, following “Soem Girls” in 2019.

As well, Combs proved himself to be a mindful superstar as the public’s eye turned to country music in terms of representational equity being achieved by Black artists, creatives, and executives in the genre. In a joint interview with Maren Morris at February 2021’s Country Radio Seminar conference, Combs apologized for his previous associations with Confederate imagery.

“As I’ve grown in my time as an artist, and as the world has changed drastically in the last five to seven years, I am now aware how painful that image can be to someone else. At the time that those images existed, I wasn’t aware what that was portraying to the world and to African-American artists in Nashville that were saying, ‘Man, I really want to come in and get a deal and do this thing, but how can I be around with these images being promoted?’ And I apologize for being associated with that.”

Related, at CMT's August 2021 "GIANTS: Charley Pride" event, he performed the groundbreaking icon's most signature hit, "Kiss An Angel Good Morning," alongside two significant Black artists: vaunted slide guitarist Robert Randolph, plus 2021 CMT Next Women of Country class member Reyna Roberts. "Discovering Charley Pride unlocks the magic of why the great country songs last forever. Nobody could sing a song like Charley or hold an audience in the palm of his hand the way he could. Now and forever he's an inspiration to me as an entertainer," Combs said before performing. Combs' "Artist of the Year"-level success is likely to continue. "Excited to let y'all know 'Cold As You' will be my next song on the radio, then it's time for NEW MUSIC," the "Forever After All" vocalist noted via Instagram in July 2021. With all of Combs' first 11 releases to radio in his six-year mainstream country career having reached number one on Billboard's Country Airplay charts, plus he's achieved the equivalent of over 20 million singles sold. The country kingpin on the rise shows no signs of slowing down.




