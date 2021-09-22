90s Country Popularity Surges with Gen-Z

</noscript> </div>

Since 2019, average monthly plays of the 90s Country playlist by Gen-Z users have increased by 89% globally. In the US alone, streams of the 90s Country playlist have grown 150% since 2018 and 70% among Gen-Z since 2018. Related, “One of my favorite things about country music is how beautifully the stories are told,” noted BRELAND in a press release about his cover of Deana Carter’s 25-year old 90s country mega-hit “Strawberry Wine.” I can still remember my first love, and even though ’Strawberry Wine’ is from a young woman’s perspective, the heart of the story is so universal. I wanted to be able to help give new life to such a timeless song.”