90s Country Popularity Surges with Gen-Z

Spotify has recently launched a campaign to celebrate — among many highlights related to a surge in popularity in 90s country hits, the platform hosting 89 million playlists from Gen-Z users containing iconic 90s country tracks. Alongside songs like Shania Twain’s “Come On Over,” songs like George Strait’s “Carrying Your Love With Me,” The Chicks’ “Wide Open Spaces,” and Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine” have experienced a surge in popularity. In the case of those three latter songs, they are featured via cover versions by a trio of rising, Gen-Z country performers: Parker McCollum, 2021 CMT Next Women of Country artist Tenille Arts, and BRELAND, respectively.