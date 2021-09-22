RaeLynn Debuts “Get That All The Time,” A New Superstar-Written Mitchell Tenpenny Duet

</noscript> </div>

RaeLynn’s not just in the midst of nurturing her newborn daughter. Instead, she’s also just released Mitchell Tenpenny duet “Get That All The Time,” her latest single from her forthcoming album Baytown, out on September 24. The sassy, upbeat track features the two artists trading compliments in a coy yet charming manner.

Country superstars Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line and fellow multi-platinum seller Kane Brown joined Corey Crowder in writing the track. In regards to it, Tenpenny says, “Anytime RaeLynn sends me a song, I know it’s going to be good, but this one just knocked me off of my feet!” Tenpenny adds, “The melody was so fun to sing and the groove of the song so infectious. I knew I had to say yes!”

Regarding her collaborator, RaeLynn noted, “I’ve known Mitchell since I moved into town. We’ve had so many fun memories of going down [to] Printers Alley and singing at the karaoke bar. The first person I thought of who could pull this song off was Mitchell. He added a whole different vibe to this song, his ad-libs are phenomenal, and I think our voices really complement each other.”

As stated earlier, the “Only In A Small Town” vocalist is a new mother. Via Instagram, on September 8, she posted, “I am beyond thankful for my husband and all the doctors, nurses and our amazing doula @mollyburg17 for helping us bring miss Daisy into the world 🌼 babies are truly a gift. So thankful for our little blonde miracle ❤️ now back to tired selfies, baby snuggles and changing diapers! Love y’all!”