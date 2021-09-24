2021 CMT Artists Of The Year Honoree: Gabby Barrett

</noscript> </div>

Regarding Barrett’s success and how it spurred both her, but in many ways country music and its community of fans during the pandemic, TIME offers the following:

“It looked like country music itself was facing hard times. The scaling back of the physical spaces where the genre thrives—concert halls and bars; radio and concert tours—emphasized its vulnerability in the virtual realm. Having long prided itself on resisting the technological changes that have transformed the music industry, country risked falling even further behind hip-hop and pop, which dominate the apps like TikTok and streaming services that now represent 80% of total music-industry revenue.”

TIME’s October 28, 2020 feature entitled “The Pandemic Could Have Hurt Country Music. Instead, the Genre Is Booming” then makes a statement about what keyed acclaim for Barrett and her single: “’I Hope’ exploded in popularity, topping the three major Billboard country charts and becoming the first debut single by a woman to top Billboard’s Country Streaming Songs chart.”