2021 CMT Artists Of The Year Honoree: Gabby Barrett

The 21-year old performer is humbled and heartened by her success, yet still hopeful for the future
36m ago

You never get a second hit to make a first impression. But, of course, that’s not how the old saying goes. However, in regards to 21-year-old country singer Gabby Barrett’s single “I Hope,” its 27-month run of success since its July 2019 debut proves the power of a hit — and an artist — to galvanize uplifting pandemic-saddened spirits and to achieve quintuple platinum-selling acclaim, spurring impressive breakout stardom.

