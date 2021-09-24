Music

The Roundup: New Music From Randy Travis, Willie Nelson, Mickey Guyton And More

Stream new country music on CMT's Weekly Roundup Playlist
This week, CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits features two timeless icons, a hopeful icon, and a few exciting pop-country hits.

