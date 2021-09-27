Maren Morris Ends “‘GIRL’ Chapter,” Promises New Music Soon

"It is my happiest work. I cannot wait to share it," says "The Bones" singer about her forthcoming new material.

Fans of Maren Morris should be excited, given some recent news from her social media feed. It appears that she’s preparing to release a new full-length project — the follow-up to GIRL, her gold-selling, CMA Album of the Year, 2019 album featuring Billboard chart-topping mega-hit “The Bones” — possibly even relatively soon.

End of an era. 💙 pic.twitter.com/nxmj2X8ki4 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 26, 2021

“End of an era,” Morris tweeted on Sunday evening, September 26, alongside tour and performance shots. As well, another post from her weekend performance at Franklin, TN’s Pilgrimage Festival from the @MarenAccess account was retweeted by Morris and added, “What a special moment! @MarenMorris gave her final bow to the GIRL era and her last show til NEW music. It was truly emotional!”

What a special moment! 😭@MarenMorris gave her final bow to the GIRL era and her last show til NEW music. It was truly emotional! #PilgrimageFestival pic.twitter.com/F0u77Yxshc — Maren Access (@MarenAccess) September 26, 2021

Moreover, she added via an Instagram story post that noted the following:

“The GIRL chapter (plus a pandemic) have been, quite possibly, the most formative years of my existence thus far. I learned so much about my heart, my marriage, my anxiety, my motherhood [and] my ego. But what I [truly] grew closer to was you [the fans]. You echoed back my words and made them mean something beyond my own experiences. That might be the most potent magic we have in the world; being heard by strangers. If I helped heal you even just a little, you helped me heal myself tenfold. I am ready to rest and recalibrate so I can give birth to what I have been toiling away at for the last two years. It is my happiest work. I cannot wait to share it. I love you, I do.”