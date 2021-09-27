Country Girls Can Go Pop, According To A Viral Tik Tok Meme

For the past half-century, country music fans have always called into question when their favorite stars — especially female performers — err in the direction of less twang and more pop-aimed sounds and styles in their music. Now, thanks to a new Tik Tok meme inspired by Lukas Graham’s single “Mama Said,” Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, and Taylor Swift have all claimed their right to make pop, country, or basically whatever music they wish.

Swift initially took to TikTok using the “Mama Said” meme to pay tribute to Shania Twain as a country-to-pop groundbreaker and icon. Twain paid the honor forward by shares photos of herself and country legend Dolly Parton.

Captioning her video with “Thank you @taylorswift I appreciate you! Paying this one forward to another trailblazer,” and hashtagging Dolly Parton, the video continues the moment shared between three musical legends. As well, Twain’s video features old pictures of Parton — including them holding hands while performing on stage — with the caption “country girls can’t go pop,” similar to Swift’s before the lyrics hit for Lukas Nelson’s “Mama Said.”

Parton, notably, has been busy of late. Foremost, in June, she invited Carly Pearce to join the Grand Ole Opry. She was also part of the recently aired CBS “All In For The Gambler” tribute — filmed in 2017 — to Kenny Rogers alongside Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town, and Reba McEntire. The special celebrated Rogers’ life and impact on country music and brought together performers influenced by his career.