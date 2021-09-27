Jason Aldean Announces ‘Macon, Georgia’, His 10th Studio Album

"My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background," says the "Big Green Tractor" singer

If you’re captivated by “If I Didn’t Love You,” veteran country crooner Jason Aldean’s latest duet with Carrie Underwood, you’re not going to have to wait for long for much more new material from the Georgia-born star. He’s recently announced that on November 12, fans will have access to nine more new tracks and five live tracks comprising the first half of Macon, Georgia, a 30-track double album to be released over the following months.

In full, 20 new and at least one live hit off his previous albums will arrive by April 22, 2022. A commemorative three-disc vinyl set will also mark the full release. Beginning today, fans can pre-order the first 15 songs by clicking here.

Regarding the double release, the “Dirt Road Anthem” vocalist says via a press release, “Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become and for me, it’s no different…especially from a music standpoint,” Aldean said. “My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background. Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between Country music, Southern rock, blues, and R&B, it was just natural to blend different sounds in my own way.”

The tracklist for Macon, Georgia is as follows:

MACON Track List:

1. “After You”

2. “Over You Again”

3. “That’s What Tequila Does”

4. “Small Town Small”

5. “If I Didn’t Love You”

6. “Story For Another Glass”

7. “Heaven”

8. “This Bar Don’t Work Anymore”

9. “The Sad Songs”

10. “Watching You Love Me”

11. “Amarillo Sky” (Live from Nashville, TN)

12. “Johnny Cash” (Live from Los Angeles, CA)

13. “She’s Country” (Live from Las Vegas, NV)

14. “Big Green Tractor” (Live from Dallas, TX)

15. “My Kinda Party” (Live from St. Louis, MO)

GEORGIA Track List:

16. “Whiskey Me Away”

17. “Trouble With A Heartbreak”

18. “The State I’m In”

19. “Midnight And Missin’ You”

20. “Ain’t Enough Cowboy”

21. “God Made Airplanes”

22. “My Weakness”

23. “Holy Water”

24. “Rock And Roll Cowboy”

25. “Your Mama”

26. “Take a Little Ride” (Live from Las Vegas, NV)

27. “Burnin’ It Down” (Live from St. Louis, MO)

28. “Any Ol’ Barstool” (Live from Knoxville, TN)

29. “Rearview Town” (Live from St. Louis, MO)

30. “Blame It On You” (Live from Manchester, TN)