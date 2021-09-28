2021 CMT Artists Of The Year Honoree: Kelsea Ballerini

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelsea Ballerini was a country star surging towards more significant mainstream acclaim. However, blending intelligent strategy with capitalizing on a hyper-engaged social media following of nearly five million fans between Instagram, Tik Tok, and Twitter led to her continuing her rise to greater success amid the pandemic. Ultimately, she was able to ride the crest of a peaking wave. Now, as the world slowly begins to open again, she finds herself at a significantly elevated level of success than two years prior.