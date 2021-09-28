2021 CMT Artists Of The Year Honoree: Kelsea Ballerini

</noscript> </div>

Ballerini’s continued pop artistic expansion carries forth into the present as well. She’s releasing, Feel Your Way Through, a poetry collection aimed at “understanding the emotions, struggles, and experiences of finding your voice and confidence as a woman,” on November 16, 2021. As well, she’s currently on tour as the opening act for the reunited Jonas Brothers. She joked via a social media post that “it only took 12 years to win the JoBro meet and greet,” after sharing a video she made as part of her Jonas Brothers meet and greet contest entry submission back in 2008. “Little Kelsea is losing her s**t tbh,” Kelsea captioned a TikTok that highlighted the fact that during the sibling trio’s tour sets, she performed Nick’s hit song “Close” with him. The 27-year-old country artist, a fan of the Jonas Brothers since childhood, considers a career highlight.

Insofar as other career highlights, her performance of her duet “I Quit Drinking,” with LANY’s Paul Klein was a highlight performance of the 2021 CMT Music Awards, as the pair performed the song on a rooftop in downtown Nashville, overlooking the Ryman Auditorium. Also, her single “Half of My Hometown” was recently released. The collaboration with fellow Knoxville native Kenny Chesney was referred to as “[painting] a very realistic picture of what my life would be like had I stayed [in Knoxville],” adding to PEOPLE that she likely would be a parent with a few children and a cosmetologist had a career in Nashville not come calling for her at the age of 15 in 2008.

Ballerini’s thoughts on her genre-blending career intentions and aspirations shared via CMT’s Hot 20 offer a great sense of where she’s headed as an artist moving forward:

“It’s really fun to be able to look back on the music I’ve released and see what connects with people. It’s ranged from something like a crossover song with The Chainsmokers or Halsey, to when I remade my whole album Kelsea into Ballerini and it was the most country-rooted thing I’d ever done. So, I think both of these things have given me the courage and confidence to make whatever I’m going to make.”