Kane Brown’s Next Release Is H.E.R. Duet “Blessed & Free”

On September 30, Kane Brown will follow the success of his August-released single “One Mississippi” with a superstar duet with an unexpected country-adjacent performer: Grammy and Oscar-winning R&B artist, H.E.R.. Entitled “Blessed & Free,” the song has roots in 2020 but has been previewed with video and audio clips via Brown’s Instagram.
At the 2021 CMT Awards, H.E.R. expressed her love of Nashville and country music on the red carpet while speaking to CMT. She noted, “I wrote a lot of my last project in Nashville. This is because people who write in country music love to sit down with guitars and tell authentic stories. I’m all about including authenticity, emotion, and real experiences in my music. That’s why I love coming here, and country music, too.”