Kane Brown’s Next Release Is H.E.R. Duet “Blessed & Free”

On September 30, Kane Brown will follow the success of his August-released single “One Mississippi” with a superstar duet with an unexpected country-adjacent performer: Grammy and Oscar-winning R&B artist, H.E.R.. Entitled “Blessed & Free,” the song has roots in 2020 but has been previewed with video and audio clips via Brown’s Instagram.

At the 2021 CMT Awards, H.E.R. expressed her love of Nashville and country music on the red carpet while speaking to CMT. She noted, “I wrote a lot of my last project in Nashville. This is because people who write in country music love to sit down with guitars and tell authentic stories. I’m all about including authenticity, emotion, and real experiences in my music. That’s why I love coming here, and country music, too.”

Famously, H.E.R. paired with Chris Stapleton for a bluesy take on H.E.R.'s single "Hold On" at the 2021 CMT Awards. Regarding country music's admiration, in general, of H.E.R.'s considerable talents, Stapleton noted in January 2021 interview that, "The artist I find most interesting right now is H.E.R.. She's an R & B artist and the real deal. She's just an awesome guitar player and singer. If something like that could take place, I would be into that a lot, just to see what would happen, because I'm so fascinated by her talent." Aside from releasing new material, Brown is in final preparation for his 35-date Blessed & Free Tour, which kicks off on Friday, October 1, in Sacramento, CA. The tour has dates scheduled for all 29 National Basketball Association arenas plus dates in Las Vegas and other locales. Tickets for these events can be purchased by clicking here.




