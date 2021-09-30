Randy Travis To Recieve “Artist Of A Lifetime” Honor At CMT’s “Artists Of The Year” Event

On October 13, at CMT’s annual “Artists of the Year” event, music legend Randy Travis will be honored with the “Artist of a Lifetime” award presented by The Ram Truck Brand. The celebration will air LIVE from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center at 9p/8c on CMT.

Travis is one of the biggest multi-genre record sellers of all time and a recent inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame class of 2016. His honors include seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music statuettes, 10 American Music Awards, two People’s Choice awards, seven Music City News awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association honors.

“To think you receive a Lifetime Achievement award for sharing your heart with the world through music is really beyond words of gratitude. CMT has been so good to me throughout my career and I’m happy they believe I gave something in return. I’m blessed and most thankful,” shared the “Forever and Ever, Amen” vocalist.

Travis’ storied history with CMT includes headlining “CMT Crossroads” in a CMT Music Award nominated showcase 2012 with the Avett Brothers. Additionally, he appeared in “CMT Cross Country” alongside Josh Turner and served as a mentor for CMT’s talent search “Music City Madness” in 2008.

Travis joins the illustrious ranks of previous “Lifetime” honorees including Reba McEntire (2019), Loretta Lynn (2018), Shania Twain (2016), Kenny Rogers (2015) and Merle Haggard (2014). “It is a privilege to announce Randy Travis as the recipient of this year’s CMT Artist of a Lifetime award. His historic career encompassing multiple genres illuminates his extraordinary talent, determination, and lasting influence on country music and beyond,” says Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President, Music & Talent, CMT. “Randy’s unmistakable, traditional country sound has shaped multiple generations and we’re honored to celebrate this deserved lifetime honor with him.”