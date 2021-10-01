CMT and Bluebird Café Partner For 22nd Annual NSAI Song Contest

The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) and presenting sponsors The Bluebird Cafe and CMT have announced that the 22nd Annual NSAI Song Contest will begin on October 1, 2021, at noon Central. Songwriters of all genres worldwide are encouraged to submit their songs and/or lyrics for a chance to win up to $5,000 cash, a one-year single-song contract with Anthem Entertainment, tickets to the 2022 CMA Awards, a 3-day trip to Nashville, and one of two incredible mentor sessions with either veteran songwriting legend Rhett Akins or (for the Lyric-Only category winner) will get the opportunity to learn from 2019 BMI Pop Songwriter of the Year Ali Tamposi.

Beginning October 1, 2021, at noon Central, entries can be submitted online at nsaisongcontest.com, or entrants can mail them to the NSAI office (NSAI–ATTN: Song Contest, 1710 Roy Acuff Place, Nashville, TN 37203). All entries sent in must include the submission form, entry fee, printed lyric sheet, and one audio CD (unless a Lyric-Only entry). Entry fees are $35 per song or lyric entry for current NSAI members and $45 per song or lyric entry for non-NSAI members. There is no limit to the number of songs or lyrics that songwriters can submit, and all submissions must be submitted or postmarked by November 30, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Central.

Up to 22 entries will place in the contest, and the live final judging phase for the Song Category will feature the Top 10 Finalists’ entries vying for the Grand Prize. The final judging is to take place in February 2022. For additional information on submitting songs, a complete official list of prizes, the Terms and Conditions, and contest updates, visitnsaisongcontest.com. Updates will also be posted at nashvillesongwriters.com and on NSAI’s official Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages (@NSAIOfficial).