Lily Rose’s ‘Stronger Than I Am’ EP Highlights Her “Leveling Up” Into Country Stardom

</noscript> </div>

Marcus K. Dowling, CMT: What, exactly, has changed for you as an artist in the past twelve months, and how has that impacted the work that yielded Stronger Than I Am?

Lily Rose: The stakes are now higher — I’m achieving bucket list goals these days — so there’s less room for error, that’s for sure. Everything listed below, publishing deal and record deal, is now tangible at the top of that list. [To that end], there are more people on my team helping me decide the tracks that are being cut now, too, so that helps maintain a certain level of integrity and quality. I don’t want to put out anything that’s not an absolute heater.

CMT: As far as the EP, where would you directly identify the places where you feel like you showcased your growth from “viral star” to “country artist on the rise?”

LR: “Stronger Than I Am” is a level up for me in every way possible. Sonically, my producer, Joey Moi, created a “wall of sound” thing that makes the song feel heart-wrenching and uplifting. Ever since I was a kid going to a Bruce Springsteen concert when I was nine years old, I’ve always understood the elements of a song being amplified to a level where people sing, dance, and cry to them in arenas and stadiums. A song emerging from making a pin drop in a listening room to causing that kind of response in a larger venue…those are the kind of songs I’m trying to cut now.

CMT: What’s the motivation these days as far as being able to take what you’ve put out, and then, take it to a place where, say, you’re doing that Springsteen-type thing from the Asbury Park era, where the albums felt bigger and bolder with each release?

LR: That’s the goal! I’m always trying to hear something better than the last song I put out. I feel like I just put out seven gnarly, great songs that represent me at the next level of my craft. Now, I hear things like Lainey Wilson’s “Things A Man Oughta Know,” and I love that she’s using different hooks and different ideas than everyone else. I’m also a fan of groups like One Republic and Imagine Dragons and artists like Katy Perry and how they used 808s and drum machines. That keeps me inspired. That’s what it’ll take to keep my music — and country music in general — fresh.