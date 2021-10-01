Music The Roundup: New Music From Blake Shelton, Tyler Childers, Dylan Scott, And More Taylor Edwards and Dillon Carmichael are also featured by Marcus K. Dowling 16m ago This week, CMT’s’ Weekly Roundup of new hits features a series of familiar favorites back in time for fall with eagerly anticipated new tunes. Click here to take a listen to the following tunes. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Blake Shelton – Come Back As A Country Boy Blake Shelton is particularly excited about “Come Back As A Country Boy,” from his forthcoming album Body Language, released on Dec. 3. To People, he noted, “I think this song is an anthem for everyday hardworking country people out there. We have so much pride in who we are and what we do that, if we ever died and got the chance to live life over again, we probably wouldn’t do it if we couldn’t be country.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Tyler Childers – Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You For Oh Boy Records’ Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows, Vol. 2 series honoring John Prine, Tyler Childers covers the Americana legend’s 1972 track, “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You.” A full tracklist for the second volume has yet to been announced, but Brandi Carlile’s stellar version of “I Remember Everything” and Sturgill Simpson’s cover of “Paradise” is likely to be featured on the project. The album is due out on Oct. 8 and is currently available for pre-order via Oh Boy Records. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Dylan Scott – Static Dylan Scott follows up his July-released track “New Truck” with “Static,” a song about driving so far away from everything until all you hear is static on the radio in your truck. Scott’s currently on the road with Luke Bryan on his Proud To Be Here Tour. Regarding his current success, the vocalist telI’veMT, “[My recent success] confirms to me that I belong in Nashville.. Everyone wakes up every day doubting themselves and their life choices. But right now, I’ve [clearly] made the right choices, and this feels cool.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Taylor Edwards – Homesick Snapping, popping country defines Taylor Edwards’ latest single, “Homesick.” The Belmont University graduate is also the first winner of Grammy U’s “Songwriter Showdown,” plus has over one million views on Tik Tok. “Homesick” is the latest single from her EP Born in July, released on September 30. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Dillon Carmichael – Paychecks and Longnecks “’Paychecks & Longnecks’ is for everyone out there working the jobs most of us wouldn’t do, while counting down the minutes to cracking open a cold one at 5. Out Friday – Cheers 🍻,” writes Dillon Carmichael on Instagram about his latest single. It’s the latest from the rising star’s forthcoming, October 22 album, Son of A. Carmichael also stated via social media, “After 10 years in Nashville, this record and these songs are what I am most proud of. Y’all ain’t ready for 10/22 🙏🏻.” Marcus K. Dowling CMT News about Paramount+ FAQ/Help CMT One Country Jobs Terms of Use Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Copyright Closed Captioning Partners Ad Choices Keep Viacom TV Ratings facebook Twitter Instagram © 2021 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc. ShowsTV ScheduleFull EpisodesCMT Campfire SessionsCMT CrossroadsCMT DocumentariesCMT Giants: Charley PrideCMT Hot 20 CountdownDallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The TeamParty Down SouthRacing WivesSkyville LiveSteve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeLive TVMusicCMT Music AwardsCMT Music 12 Pack CountdownCMT Next Women of CountryMusic News & PlaylistsMusic VideosLet Freedom Sing!NewsRadioParamount+