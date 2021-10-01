Music

The Roundup: New Music From Blake Shelton, Tyler Childers, Dylan Scott, And More

Taylor Edwards and Dillon Carmichael are also featured
This week, CMT’s’ Weekly Roundup of new hits features a series of familiar favorites back in time for fall with eagerly anticipated new tunes.

Click here to take a listen to the following tunes.

