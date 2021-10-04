2021 CMT Artists Of The Year Honoree: Kane Brown

In a July Pollstar interview, Kane Brown summarized the inclusive allure of the unique universal appeal that has led him to be honored as one of CMT’s 2021 Artists of the Year. “I’ve got people who like all kinds of music and say, ’I don’t like country music, but I like you.’ There are country radio fans, who hear the songs that are hits, and the Kane Brown fans who know songs radio doesn’t touch. And it’s all good,” he says. But, he also offers, “I’m a guy who wants to make people realize you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. I’m just somebody who’s [saying], if you like country music, if you want to be in country music, then you can be. Just look at me, and come on.”

Kane Brown rode into the past twelve months upon the crest of a wave of acclaim. Five number-one singles in five years, high streaming numbers, viral social media appeal, and consistently top-tier sales receipts on the road yielded even more remarkable achievement for the Chattanooga, TN-born artist in 2021. He ultimately landed in a position in his career where he’s able to have an incredible amount of control his vision of what his music, his brand, and he, himself, looks like in the country music industry. In so many ways, there has never been a country music superstar like Kane Brown. However, the things about Brown that lie beneath the surface provide the most significant space for conversation about the dynamic style of unity that his songs and moves represent.