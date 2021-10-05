CMT INTERVIEW: Mickey Guyton On “Remember Her Name,” Self Discovery, Motherhood, And More

</noscript> </div>

CMT: So you rediscovered yourself while simultaneously also creating another human. I can’t imagine creating wither from that perspective or just physically, in the midst of that. What about crafting this album while pregnant, improved or significantly altered your process?

MG: Pregnancy wasn’t in the plan! But again, God gives you exactly what you need at the exact moment. So now, I know that I needed this beautiful boy to take my mind off the industry’s pressure and put that energy [that I used to use to worry about that] into this precious human. Also, recording and singing with a baby in your belly is a lot! When I first found out that I was pregnant, the first trimester was the hardest for recording. I’d tell my producer Karen [Kosowski], that I could record at 1 PM. Of course, at 1 PM — on the dot — is when morning sickness would kick in for me. Then, in the final trimester, I had to learn how to sing with a six-pound baby in my belly. While recording the song “All-American,” for instance, there was no room for my diaphragm, so I had to wait for certain times of the day to record. If I had just eaten, I literally couldn’t sing “All-American,” because my voice couldn’t hit those notes because of the food and my child getting in the way of my diaphragm. So, when you hear that song, you’re hearing me singing it when I haven’t eaten.

CMT: At times, the sounds and songwriting on this album definitely represent what I’d consider being an evolution of your work. What do you feel were some unique highlights of the album process that showcase places where you developed some new creative ideas?

MG: To be perfectly honest with you, I have major imposter syndrome, so my expectations for this album were pretty low. I didn’t think about how to elevate my craft, push myself, or anything. I wanted it to be as conversational as possible, make people feel hope. So, I’m happy about songs like “Lay It On Me” and “Smoke,” which I believe have the greatest crossover potential. “Smoke,” in particular, is a country-trap song that is so much fun. Someone also taught me about seeing and hearing colors (a process known as synesthesia) when they write and sing, and I had never really thought about music like that. So I tried that on this album, too. So you hear these songs that feel like blues, magentas, purple, red, indigo, maybe a little bit of orange. Though I had no formula for it, this album is a blend of all incredible feelings.