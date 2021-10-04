Reba McEntire Talks How Her Career Rebounded After Divorce

"Go home, regroup, and listen to see what you're supposed to do next," says the "Fancy" vocalist

Apple’s Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk experience continues its connection to country music icons with their latest app broadcast featuring the legendary Reba McEntire. Of the many topics she discusses, the most notable is detailing how she took charge of her business and career direction following her 2015 divorce from Narvel Blackstock.

“There were four people who were taking care of all my business, [and] I had my production manager who left, I had my CEO who left, my manager and husband, and my father had died. So four men who were rock and pillars of my world were gone.” The “Fancy” vocalist continues, “I started taking over signing the checks and then I started realizing how much water cost, and the electric bill, and all the things that was going on in my life. I made the money, I brought it home. So it was a huge, huge change for me.”

McEntire’s advice to others possibly enduring the same struggle is as follows: “Go home, regroup, and listen to see what you’re supposed to do next. Rally friends around you, good positive friends that have your best interests at heart — which I did — and you will survive,” she says.

Alongside McEntire, Dolly Parton has been featured in Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk. The broadcasts — which couple well with hiking workouts — are available on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers. Each of them takes listeners on a walk, sharing stories and music that inspires them. New episodes, which are 25 to 40 minutes each, are available every Monday.