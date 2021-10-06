CMT REWIND: George Strait Officially Becomes “King of Country” When “Give It Away” Hits #1

</noscript> </div>

“For the 41st time in 25 years, George Strait has sung his way to the top of Billboard’s country singles chart — this time with the dolorous ballad, ’Give It Away,’” noted CMT.com in 2006 about George Strait officially eclipsing Conway Twitty and achieving the pinnacle of chart-topping success for which he was already nicknamed as “The King of Country Music.” The career longevity required to earn 41 number-one singles is unquestionable. However, the ability to sing songs in a way that allows them to feel timeless and connective — regardless of generation — is what makes “Give It Away” not just unique as Strait’s record-setter but as a Strait classic in and of itself.

Upon its release, Billboard Magazine’s Deborah Evans Price noted that the ballad was “a leavin’ song that would’ve worked in any decade.” The Jamey Johnson co-written song is a divorce anthem par excellence. “I’ve got a furnished house, a diamond ring/And a lonely broken heart full of love/And I can’t even give it away,” Strait sings. For any artist, that’s a gut-punch of a line to sing. However, in a touch of self-awareness, Strait’s also the same man who sang “The King of Broken Hearts” fifteen years earlier in 1991. In this vein, a man who is already “sad and wise” and “can smile while he’s crying inside” who has so damaged his ex-wife’s heart that she doesn’t even want half of their belongings in divorce actually makes sense in that context.