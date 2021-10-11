CMT INTERVIEW: Yola On Creative Freedom, Modern Country’s 70s Roots, And “Standing For Herself”

</noscript> </div>

Marcus K. Dowling, CMT: Stand For Myself could be the only album in musical history that fans of Americana and country music will adore that also contains disco, Northern Soul stompers, British glam rock, soul, and pop elements. How, exactly does this happen, and what about it is unique to how you hear and experience music?

Yola: Musically, as an African/Bajan Brit, my exposure to music — because of the genre-free nature of radio in the UK — was always a broad church. So, for instance, in the 90s, on UK radio, you could have an R & B group like Brownstone followed by an alt-pop artist like Beck, followed by rappers A Tribe Called Quest, followed by a female alt-pop artist like Bjork, followed by Soundgarden’s grunge, and then Shania Twain’s country. [Significantly], the DJs and programmers never created any “through route” to help a listener understand why these songs were being played in that manner. So what I — and other — listeners had to create our paths to understanding that, instead. Mix that in with our lack of direct proximity to America for any help on understanding the context of these songs, and [something fascinating] happens as far as how my career develops. The depth and story that defines exactly who I am as an artist happens because of where I was born and how I [uniquely] understood the music I was hearing.

CMT: So, I have to ask about “Dancing Away In Tears.” It’s this song where people listening to the album and expecting one thing hear it, and it’s a jolt. Then, it comes off like this George McCrae [1974 disco hit] “Rock Your Baby” type thing, mixed with the most bittersweet of ballads. It’s heavy, and I think it accomplishes it for the album as far as a tone-setter. How did it come together, and how would you contextualize it for a less disco-aware ear?

Yola: Funnily enough, I was raised on disco. So yes like, George McCrae, but my mother and I were obsessed with early Barry White. So, in general, there’s an “early 70s” musical philosophy that guides a lot of how I made this album. Interestingly enough, it’s one of the only times in musical history where you could say that disco and country sounded roughly the same. Or there were funk/rock/country songs like “Rock and Roll Doctor” by Little Feat that I was listening to, as well. The musical conversation between genres back then — gospel or soul and country, too, — created a situation that who was singing the song mattered more than the chords because everyone was playing the same chords! Though the people in America were segregated, the music certainly wasn’t. Ultimately, people love music more than anything else, and though you may try to separate people from each other, you can’t separate people from music.