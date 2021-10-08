Music

2021 CMT Artists Of The Year Honoree: Chris Stapleton

"I lean into the music and hope that that's the thread that brings somebody some joy," says the "Starting Over" vocalist
Though his 2020-released and Country Music Association Album of the Year award-winning fourth studio album was entitled Starting Over, in many ways, the year represented a slightly better than usual year of business for 2021 CMT Artists of the Year honoree Chris Stapleton. In his two-decade career, he’s penned as much critically acclaimed material for himself as he has for others. This has led to nine ASCAP Country Music Awards, five Grammy Awards, seven Academy of Country Music Awards, ten Country Music Association Awards, and three previous times being honored as one of CMT’s Artists of the Year. However, 2021 found Stapleton emerging from the pandemic at a level wherein he may be at what can be best described as an elevated level of a creative peak.

