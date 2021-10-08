2021 CMT Artists Of The Year Honoree: Chris Stapleton

</noscript> </div>

The four singles released from Starting Over — the album’s title single, “Cold, “Arkansas,” and “You Should Probably Leave” — all achieved Top 40 Billboard charting status across the Hot 100, Rock, and Hot Country countdowns. Notably, “Starting Over” joined his 2015-released cover of David Allan Coe’s “Tennessee Whiskey” as his second number-one hit, and his first written by him, for himself. When other Stapleton-written number ones include tracks like Josh Turner’s “Your Man” and George Strait’s “Love’s Gonna Make It Alright,” it highlights the level of greatness associated with his artistry. In considering the past twelve months as a place where the talent of Stapleton, the performer, was finally displayed in a manner that equaled the skill and legend of Stapleton, the writer, him receiving this honor feels particularly powerful.

At June 2021’s CMT Music Awards, fans heard Stapleton’s renowned tenor twice on the program. Foremost, he performed Starting Over track “Arkansas” from Bonnaroo Farms in Tennessee to help kick off the event. Later on, he joined Grammy and Academy Award-winning soul vocalist and guitarist HER for a rendition of HER’s hit song “Hold On.” Stapleton’s growling blues and HER’s silky, soaring style paired well. In a January 2021 iHeartRadio conversationwith fans, Stapleton first highlighted his appreciation of the rising superstar musician’s talent, noting, “The artist I find most interesting right now is HER. She’s an R & B artist and the real deal. She’s just an awesome guitar player and singer. If something like that could take place, I would be into that a lot, just to see what would happen, because I’m so fascinated by her talent.”