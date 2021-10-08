CMT INTERVIEW: Cody Johnson On His Double-Album ‘Human’, And The Impact Of Achieving Creative Freedom

</noscript> </div>

Marcus K. Dowling, CMT: Your double album, Human, feels momentous. Many albums sound great and have profound lyrics, but this one has a certain gravitas that kind of jumps off the record. Thoughts about that?

Cody Johnson: Making this album was very therapeutic for me because it let fans of my music in to see a deeper scope of who I am. So many of the themes that I’m diving into here are things that I haven’t been able to say before. As much as I never want to make something entirely self-centered, honesty, authenticity, and vulnerability are important goals for artists to aspire to reach because people can tell the difference between fake and real.

CMT: I have to ask: What other music and principles guide your creative process. Your style is as “traditionally country” as it gets in the “pop” realm, but it also feels like it extends a bit broader than that too. What’s typically inspiring you these days?

CJ: As much as I listen to artists like Don Williams, George Strait, The Steel Woods, and Merle Haggard, I also listen to classic rock, and well, pretty much anything that makes me feel good. That includes Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, rap, whatever. Being in a good mood when you sit down at the drawing board helps you write from the perspective of — no matter what you’re writing about — feeling good, at first, about who you are as a person.

CMT: When reflecting on Human, what’s the one defining moment that guided the album’s direction? Also, if you could summarize the process in one word, what would it be, and why?

CJ: I recorded this entire album without talking to a single label representative. When it was done, John Esposito, the president of Warner Music Nashville, called me and said, “Is the album done?” I said yes. He continued to ask, “how many tracks are on it?” When I told him 18, he said, “let’s do a double album!” Having that kind of freedom from the label was fun. This album reflects the type of relationship I’ve developed with [Warner Music]. Nobody’s breathing down my back on how many beats per minute the songs have to be, what concepts I need to discuss, and anything else. How was it to create this album? Freeing. I had complete creative freedom. And it felt great.