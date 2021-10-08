An All-Star Performance Lineup Will Highlight CMT’s 2021 ‘Artists Of The Year’ Event

CMT’s 2021 “Artists of the Year” special — airing LIVE from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 13th at 9p/8c on CMT — will feature a just-announced all-star lineup of performers highlighting the honorees and an entertaining year in country music.

Solo performances from 2021 honorees Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, and Luke Combs are scheduled. As well, 2021 CMT “Breakout Artist of the Year” Mickey Guyton will join fellow GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Yola onstage. Boyz II Men will also team up with Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix for a never-before-seen collaboration to honor Chris Stapleton. Moreover, Kelsea Ballerini will welcome her fellow tourmates Jonas Brothers for a special remote performance straight from their “The Remember This Your.” Plus, Walker Hayes will make his CMT “Artists of the Year” debut with the first-ever award show performance of his smash viral, radio, and pop chart hit “Fancy Like.”

“Our year-end celebration keeps growing and we’re thrilled to welcome Boyz II Men, Kevin Olusola, Jonas Brothers and Yola to the show in addition to our luminous honorees,” said Leslie Fram, CMT’s Senior Vice President, Music Strategy & Talent. “And in honor of one of the biggest songs of summer that has exploded across social media and beyond, we look forward to having Walker Hayes join our celebration for a can’t-miss performance of his history-making hit ’Fancy Like.'”

This year, CMT’s annual celebration honors Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs, alongside “Breakout Artist of the Year” Mickey Guyton and “Artist of a Lifetime” Randy Travis. For more information, visit CMT.com, follow @CMT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok, use hashtag #CMTAOTY and ’like’ CMT Artists of the Year on Facebook.