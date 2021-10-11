CMT INTERVIEW: Reba McEntire Celebtrates “Having Fans From 2 To 92” On ‘Revived Remixed Revisited’

</noscript> </div>

“I love how Tik Tok took to ’I’m A Survivor,’ says McEntire about the digital viral popularity of her 2001 hit single. The testament to will, grace, and strength is also her tune that she feels describes her best after a career that has impressively spanned nearly a half-century. The song appears in three formats that connote the multitudes of diversity in sounds and styles between the three projects. Revived features a bolder version of the production as it would be heard played by her live band. Revised, it’s an acoustic ballad, allowing the song’s abundant lyrical honesty to be apparent. And Revisited features two queer trans femme artists — producer LaFemmeBear and multi-instrumentalist Mya Byrne — creating a folksy, R & B-style country-trap remix. Ultimately, for fans and listeners — all fans, and listeners from all genres — from 2 to 92, are represented equally.

So excited to share a stage with the legend @reba soon 🧡🧡 I’m over the moon about this finally happening! pic.twitter.com/UVWxVCyJHJ — Caylee Hammack (@Cayleehammack) October 11, 2021

Regarding her next steps, McEntire offers that she’s excited to get back on the road touring again from January-March 2022, making up two years of tour dates canceled by the pandemic. Openers for those dates vary but include CMT’s 2021 Next Women of Country Brittney Spencer and Reyna Roberts, plus Brandy Clark, Caitlyn Smith, Caylee Hammack, and Tenille Townes. In connection with the theme of her new release, the tour’s openers have taken to social media to perform their versions of Reba’s classics. However, regarding one particular classic, there’s a note that McEntire offers about performing it that highlights exactly why McEntire may claim it — more than any of her openers — as her own signature cover song (the original was recorded by Bobbie Gentry in 1970). It also provides undeniable evidence of why McEntire is as vaunted as an icon as she is.

“I love a great story song, says the ’Whoever’s In New England’ singer. People always ask me about how I connect to the stories in these songs after so many years. Well, when I’m onstage singing ’Fancy,’ for instance, I’m not thinking about my grocery list, that’s for sure.” McEntire’s conclusion to the story doesn’t miss a beat, either. “I’m not Reba, I’m Fancy Rae Baker in that moment, and I’m connected to her, and telling her story, with my voice, to that crowd,” she offers. Twenty-three songs performed 30 different ways on Revived Remixed Revisited stand the test of time and imagination. This occurs, ultimately, because they all share the Oklahoma-born performer’s peerless ability as a creator and artist in their legacies.