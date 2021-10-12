CMT INTERVIEW: 2021 CMT Artists Of A Lifetime Honoree Randy Travis On The Legacy Of ‘Storms Of Life’

</noscript> </div>

CMT: As far as the album’s writing, I feel like it bears a level of detail that is unusual for a debut record. What about the songwriting is unique to this album?

MT: This is an album where the details matter in the songwriting. But, on a larger scale, taking care of the little things so that the big things aren’t so big is how Randy has always lived his life. But to get back to your point, Randy came to Nashville knowing exactly what he wanted to accomplish as an artist. He said having a plan made going into the studio so easy because he knew who he was and exactly what he wanted to say.

CMT: And as far as singles, there were four released here, but the album, in general, top to bottom, feels like it could’ve had ten radio hits. What about the creative process lent itself to this level of creativity?

MT: Randy had a run of albums where, if you ask anyone, there weren’t really any “bad” songs on those recordings. Back then, most artists released albums that had one or two hit radio singles that you’d wear out a record or CD playing; then, you’d eventually put that album in a pile in the corner. However, Randy thought, “what’s the point in sitting down to write songs if it’s not going to be a song written with heart, that could potentially make a difference somewhere, in some way?” That means there were no “B sides,”; there were just songs that the radio didn’t take. Of course, we wished that radio would play certain songs more, but once a song like “1982” or something gets caught up in rotation, there’s no way that the others were likely to get a shot. Randy had four top-ten singles on Storms of Life, which means there wasn’t much room on the radio when Storms of Life was released for more Randy Travis songs to be heard. Then, of course, Always and Forever came out a year later, and it had ANOTHER four top-ten singles. That’s a great run, but also, how many songs did we NOT get to hear enough because of that? It’s incredible to consider that as well.