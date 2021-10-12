Rather impressively, one in three of Randy Travis’ solo releases in his 35-year mainstream country career has been a number-one hit Billboard Country single. However, Randy Travis is CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime because songs like 1987’s “Forever And Ever, Amen,” 2002’s “Three Wooden Crosses,” and so many more are part of what are essentially, some of the genre’s modern cornerstone songs. Or what his wife, Mary, in conversation with CMT interview, refers to as “the country music hymnal.” However, to study an artist so important to the past, present, and future of the genre, it’s well worth heading back to his roots to do so. Thankfully, Randy Travis has re-released his triple-platinum selling debut album, Storms of Life, on September 24, 2021. Regarding the album, Mary Travis adds, “After a decade of being denied, Storms of Life came out. The singles ’On The Other Hand’ and ’1982’ were released, and those were songs that, at that time, people wanted to hear — and are now songs that are timelessly relevant. When people really connect with songs, then you release the album, the album tends to take off like a jet airplane catching the wind!” Outside of discussing artists like Kane Brown and Restless Road, Josh Turner, Cole Swindell, Cody Jinks, and Luke Combs — who all mention Travis as an influence –because they studied albums like Storms of Life,a conversation regarding his catalog of music is one that touches on one central theme numerous times. “His songs tickle the heartstrings and evoke emotions — whether that’s glad, sad, happy, or mad — that strike a chord,” Travis adds. “That’s what makes his music timeless.”
CMT INTERVIEW: 2021 CMT Artists Of A Lifetime Honoree Randy Travis On The Legacy Of ‘Storms Of Life’
"Randy knew who he was and exactly what he wanted to say," says Mary Travis
