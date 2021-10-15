Relive Randy Travis’ CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award Presented by Ram Trucks

</noscript> </div>

The performance, shot at the Nashville Palace where Travis worked as a line cook in his early days in Music City, became the perfect backdrop for a surprise visit from the legendary country singer, who was noted as a huge inspiration to Pardi. Just before the meeting, in an interview with CMT, Pardi stated, “Yeah, it’s full-circle, cause I grew up listening to Randy Travis, my grandma loved Randy Travis, and now here I am honoring him for his big achievement, and CMT is giving him Artist of a Lifetime. I think [it’s] really cool to be a part of that.” He continued, “Randy definitely influences me.”

.@JonPardi is rarely speechless 😲 We surprised Jon with an appearance by #CMTAOTY Artist of a Lifetime honoree (and one of Jon's personal heroes) @RandyTravis. pic.twitter.com/SITBzngph7 — CMT (@CMT) October 13, 2021

While discussing the impact of Randy Travis’ career upon his country music aspirations to CMT, Jon Pardi related a story about the iconic Texas crooner’s legendary 1987 song that he performed. “[“Forever and Ever, Amen”] launched Randy Travis into this megastar, and it was a huge song. It played at like every wedding, and I can only wonder how many weddings he got invited to sing [at] and, in my career I have ’Head Over Boots,’ which [has] that kind of feel, like, you know, falling in love and, talks about getting married and it [also] plays at all kinds of weddings.”

