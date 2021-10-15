Relive Randy Travis’ CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award Presented by Ram Trucks
Watch Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, and Jon Pardi honor the iconic vocalist
presented by Ram Trucks
25m ago
CMT honored country music icon Randy Travis with the Artist of a Lifetime award presented by Ram Trucks. Garth Brooks presented the honor during October 13th’s live Artists of the Year broadcast. “If you’re like me, you pray that another Randy Travis [type talent] shows up every day,” noted the “Friends In Low Places” singer.
As well, 2021 CMT Artists of the Year honoree Kane Brown paid tribute to the star by performing his legendary 2002 hit “Three Wooden Crosses,” and started the performance by celebrating how Travis was, “such a good role model for [up and coming] artists.”