2021 CMT Breakout Artist Of The Year Honoree: Mickey Guyton

As well, Guyton and her husband Grant welcomed their first son, Grayson, into the world on February 8, 2021. Her first pregnancy coincided with the recording of her debut album Remember Her Name. In regards to this momentous occasion occurring during an incredible moment in her career, Guyton told CMT, “God gives you exactly what you need at the exact moment. So now, I know that I needed this beautiful boy to take my mind off the industry’s pressure and put that energy [that I used to use to worry about that] into this precious human.”

Regarding next steps, her performances at three events: the 2021 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, the 2021 CMT Music Awards and CMT’s GIANTS: Charley Pride event, furthered her “breakout artist” appeal.

Guyton and Keith Urban’s show-stopping rendition of her 2020 single “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” from the Grand Ole Opry House at the 2020 ACM Awards spurred the ACM to unite the duo as co-hosts of April 2021’s 56th annual ACM Awards. Regarding the moment, first-time host Guyton noted to The Tennessean, “I [was] so terrified, But at the same time, Keith told me ’just be yourself,’ so that’s what I tried to do.”