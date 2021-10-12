2021 CMT Breakout Artist Of The Year Honoree: Mickey Guyton

Achieving “Nashville is a ten-year town” type superstardom while amid a global pandemic, personally unsettling social unrest, pregnancy, and recording your very long-awaited debut album is unprecedented. However, undaunted Mickey Guyton still rose and excelled through and past the pressure of an astounding occasion. Her honor as CMT’s 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year is as much a celebration of her year as it is to her determination to succeed.
Guyton’s calendar year begins as a trio of singles — “What Are You Gonna Tell Her,” “Black Like Me,” and “Heaven Down Here” — had been released between March and July of pandemic-stricken 2020. The tracks highlighted a greater focus, passion, and purpose than Guyton had shown in her decade-plus in Music City. “I wanted every word of every song that I wrote to reflect me honestly. Until [2020], I’d done my music career everyone’s way except for my way,” noted the vocalist to CMT.