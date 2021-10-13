Red Carpet Photos: 2021 “CMT Artists of the Year”

Music City’s finest dusted off their boots and rhinestones and hit the red carpet at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year event.

After last year’s virtual tribute to the pandemic’s frontline workers, the CMT Artists of the Year celebration was back in-person, airing live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center — and some of country music’s biggest stars were on hand to highlight Nashville’s best — and of course, show off their most fabulous fashion.

Scroll through below to see photos from the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year red carpet.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom

Lindsay Ell

Hannah Dasher

Laney Beville Hayes and Walker Hayes

Reyna Roberts

Cassie DiLaura

Lainey Wilson

Cassadee Pope

Morgan Evans

Cody Alan

Cassadee Pope and Lindsay Ell

Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover

Yola

Luke Combs

Randy Travis and Mary Davis

Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan Pardi

Kane Brown

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady A

Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner

The 2021 CMT Artists of the Year airs live, Wednesday, October 13 at 9/8c on CMT.

As previously announced, the 90-minute special returns to its original format after adapting last year to honor some of the most vital and inspirational Americans on the frontlines of the pandemic. The 2021 “CMT Artists of the Year” is executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux, Switched On Entertainment’s John Hamlin, and Amy Lin Johnson. The Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino. Leslie Fram is Executive in Charge of Talent; Shanna Strassberg is Talent Producer.