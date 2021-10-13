Kelsea Ballerini And The Jonas Brothers Cover A Beatles Classic On “Artists Of The Year”

They got by with a little help from their friends on the CMT awards show.

Kelsea Ballerini is getting by with a little help from her friends — and her friends just happen to be the Jonas Brothers.

The “Homecoming Queen” songstress was one of this year’s recipients at the CMT Artists of the Year, but she couldn’t be at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center in person to accept her award because she was on the road opening for Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas on tour.

From being awarded Breakout Artist of the Year in 2016 to being named an #CMTAOTY in 2021…what a full circle moment for @KelseaBallerini pic.twitter.com/WWBeYczdMj — CMT (@CMT) October 14, 2021

So Ballerini did the next best thing and brought the party to her. Ballerini and the Jonas Brothers performed not from Nashville, but just south at their sold-out show in Franklin, TN, singing the classic Beatles tune, “With a Little Help From My Friends.”

After their lively rendition of the Beatles bop, the Jonas trio presented Ballerini — who won Breakout Artist of the Year back in 2016 — with her 2021 Artist of the Year trophy. While clutching her award, Ballerini told the crowd how she originally had other tour plans this fall but dropped them when the Jonas Brothers came calling.

“What I’m learning is to loosen up my grip on what I think I want and just be here,” she said before thanking CMT and her fans.

Watch Ballerini and the Jonas Brothers cover the Beatles classic in the video below.







