Kane Brown Covers Randy Travis At CMT’s 2021 “Artists Of The Year”

In presenting Kane Brown his second consecutive CMT Artists of the Year honor, multi-platinum rap and country superstar Nelly noted that songs dealing with “love, hope, equality, and fun” were vital in the recipe for Kane’s success.
The hip-hop groundbreaker fond of speaking with “Country Grammar” added that Brown was one of his favorite artists and collaborators, too. Impressively, when Brown took the stage, the empathy required to release songs that show “love, hope, equality, and fun” like 2020’s “Worldwide Beautiful” was highlighted.
At CMT’s 2019 Artists of the Year event, Brown honored his longtime drummer Kenny Dixon while receiving his award. Dixon died in a single-car crash in Christiana, Tennessee, days before the event and a month before he was set to marry his fiancée, Sarah Hedrick. “I want to dedicate this to my drummer Kenny,” Brown stated. “People didn’t think we would make it. He was with me the whole time. He was so supportive of me. I love you, man. I miss you. The band misses you.” At 2021’s event, Brown similarly honored his drummer, reiterating his love and compassion for his life and talent.