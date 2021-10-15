Music The Roundup: New Music From Miranda Lambert, Jason Isbell, Blanco Brown, And More Zac Brown Band and Keb Mo' are also featured by Marcus K. Dowling 1h ago This week, CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits features output from country stars who could easily be early front-runners to potentially be CMT’s Artists of the Year in 2022. Click here to take a listen to the following tunes. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Miranda Lambert – If I Was A Cowboy Wild, western, whiskey-soaked vibes dominate this soothing ballad that the “Drunk” vocalist wrote with Jesse Frasure. “We met doing the remix of ‘Tequila Does,’ and he and I just got together one afternoon for a write, and this is what came out of it,” says Lambert about her latest single from her Grammy-winning album Wildcard. “It’s funny, he’s a Detroit boy, and I’m an East Texan, but somehow we wrote a song about the Wild West together.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Zac Brown Band – The Comeback Regarding the latest rock-tinged single from their just-released first album since 2019, Zac Brown notes, “’The Comeback’ celebrates our collective resilience as a community. It’s about standing together and rediscovering our roots and what makes us human. We feel incredibly blessed to be back out on the road again, sharing these new songs with our fans. The only good thing about getting knocked down is ’The Comeback’ when it comes back around.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Blanco Brown – Never Gonna Tame You Blanco Brown’s continued star turn now includes a track placement for debuting documentary The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses. Songwriting icon Diane Warren pens the track, so a tear-jerking piano ballad is delivered here. From pop-trap party anthems like “The Git Up” to his latest, Brown’s incredible diversity as an artist continues to shine. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Keb Mo’ feat. Darius Rucker – Good Strong Woman Reminding us all that hard times can be eased by love is veteran star Keb Mo, who partners with his longtime friend Darius Rucker for the bluesy country ballad “Good Strong Woman.” “I co-wrote this with two of Nashville’s best country writers, Jason Nix and Jason Gantt,” said Mo’ in a press release. “It’s a song that I didn’t think I’d be recording, but it was just too much fun, and I had to give it a shot. When Darius got involved, it went from fun to stun.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit feat. Brittney Spencer – It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World 2021 CMT Next Women of Country class member Brittney Spencer appears alongside Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on the Georgia Blue album track for a magnificently soulful and countryside take on James Brown’s 55-year-old classic. This one is well worth repeat spins. Marcus K. Dowling CMT News about Paramount+ FAQ/Help CMT One Country Jobs Terms of Use Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Copyright Closed Captioning Partners Ad Choices Keep Viacom TV Ratings facebook Twitter Instagram © 2021 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc. ShowsTV ScheduleFull EpisodesCMT Artists of the YearCMT Campfire SessionsCMT CrossroadsCMT DocumentariesCMT Giants: Charley PrideCMT Hot 20 CountdownCMT Music AwardsDallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The TeamRacing WivesSkyville LiveLive TVMusicCMT Artists of the YearCMT CrossroadsCMT Hot 20 CountdownCMT Music AwardsCMT Music 12 Pack CountdownCMT Next Women of CountryMusic News & PlaylistsMusic VideosLet Freedom Sing!NewsRadioParamount+