The Roundup: New Music From Miranda Lambert, Jason Isbell, Blanco Brown, And More

Zac Brown Band and Keb Mo' are also featured
This week, CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits features output from country stars who could easily be early front-runners to potentially be CMT’s Artists of the Year in 2022.

