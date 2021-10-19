Reyna Roberts Premieres Tennessee Titans-Themed Track On Monday Night Football

"Because of the work I've put in, these blessings were meant to happen," says CMT's 2021 Next Women of Country class member

2021 CMT Next Women of Country class member Reyna Roberts continues to set a course towards pop and country stardom via her unique blend of rock and country vibes. Her latest success story comes, once again, from ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Her 2020 track “Stomping Grounds” was used to hype games during the previous NFL season. And Roberts — who now calls Nashville home — just penned “Countdown To Victory,” a track to accompany ESPN’s broadcast of Monday evening’s Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans matchup from Nissan Stadium.

“I was surprised ESPN reached out to me. They can talk to anybody, but they decided to talk to me, so I feel honored,” noted Roberts in comments made exclusively to CMT. “I don’t watch football, so I asked my mom for some pointers about the Bills, Titans, and the ’Music City Miracle’ game [the 2000 AFC playoff game wherein after the Bills had taken a 16–15 lead on a field goal on the ensuing kickoff return, Titans tight end Frank Wycheck threw a lateral across the field to Kevin Dyson, who then ran 75 yards to score the winning touchdown and a 22–16 victory]. From the information she gave me, I put it into the song.”

Her football collaboration is just one indication that the singer’s career is on the upswing. Roberts toured with Jamey Johnson in 2021, and in 2022 has dates at the Stagecoach Festival and opening for Reba McEntire lined up for the first quarter of the year.

“I’ve been working for this success my whole life,” she said. “These are blessings that, because of the work I’ve put in, were meant to happen. I’m glad to be doing things right.”