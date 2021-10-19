Chapel Hart Talks Cowboy Boots, Shopping Carts and the Truth of Country Music

Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson (and more) are vocal about preserving the authentic roots of country music. However, there’s an unlikely addition to this conversation that may have one-upped both of their male counterparts: Danica and Devynn Hart, plus their cousin Trea Swindle, aka CMT’s 2021 Next Women of Country class members Chapel Hart. While on the carpet at 2021’s CMT Artists of the Year event, the highly countrified trio discussed their roots, as well as their latest album, The Girls Are Back in Town.