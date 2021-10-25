Cledus T. Judd Flushed His Cocaine, Wants To Use Story to Help Others with ‘Kid In Trouble’

Cledus T. Judd had $1,500 of cocaine in one pocket and $2,500 in cash in the other.
Ten minutes after his daughter was born, he went to the hospital bathroom to get high and leaned over the sink.
“I raised up, and there was the ugliest person I’d ever seen in my life looking at me, and it was me,” he said of his reflection. “I thought, ’Boy, you’re a sorry (jerk) after just helping give birth to what you said has been your dream your whole life, which was being a daddy. The wrath of God came down on me, and I took the cocaine, and I threw it in the toilet.”
Judd has been drug-free for the last 17 years.
“I was one of the lucky ones,” he said. “The love of my child was stronger than my love of the addiction, but that’s not the case for eight out of 10 addicts.”
Judd dipped into his personal experience for his new song and viral video “Kid In Trouble.” He weaved a narrative from the perspective of a 10-year-old boy who was tenuously navigating life around his addict of a father.
The video, shot in Judd’s home, opens with footage of a man shooting up as his son gently knocks on the other side of the bathroom door.