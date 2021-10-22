Lauren Alaina Turns Opry Barn Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

Lauren Alaina commemorated breast cancer awareness month this week with the Grand Ole Opry and Susan G. Komen by turning the Opry's famous barn pink.

Lauren Alaina helped the Grand Ole Opry commemorate breast cancer awareness month on Tuesday when she flipped a giant light switch to turn the Opry’s famous barn pink for its annual Opry Goes Pink show.

The Grand Ole Opry teams with Susan G. Komen every year to create the memorable event dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness.

“I know first-hand how devastating cancer can be to a family,” Alaina said in a statement. “Breast cancer, in particular, can be a difficult diagnosis. I am honored to bring awareness to this cause on my favorite stage in the world.”

A portion of the night’s ticket sales was donated to Susan G. Komen. Other performers for the evening included Dillon Carmichael, Maddie and Tae, Del McCoury Band, Jeannie Seely, Victoria Shaw, Connie Smith, and Dusty Slay.

Alaina kicked off the night by flipping the switch and then returned to the stage hours later to close the show with her songs “Getting Over Him,” “Good Ole Boy,” and “What Ifs.” She recently released her new album “Sitting Pretty On Top of the World” and “Getting Over Him,” her duet with John Pardi is now on country radio.

She co-wrote the song with her frequent collaborator Emily Weisband and the record’s producer Paul DiGiovanni after experiencing a meaningless flirtation that went nowhere.

“My friend said, ’If the only purpose in his life was to get you over that last relationship, then he served his purpose,” she said. “He doesn’t have to be the forever guy. He can just be the guy that helped you get over the last guy.”

The comment struck a nerve, and she typed the idea into her phone. During the writing session, the idea turned into “Getting Over Him.”

“It’s about how someone can just be the guy that helped you get over the last guy,” Alaina said. “If you need somebody at the bar to say you’re pretty to make you feel pretty again, that’s what that song is.”