CMT Rewind: Tammy Wynette Achieves Her Final No.1 Single With 1976’s “You And Me”

The lovelorn hot was Wynette's 20th -- and final -- Billboard Country chart hit in under ten years
Typically, when considering the lineage of country music’s top No. 1 hitmakers, these are artists who achieved incredible chart-topping success over multiple decade-long careers. For instance, country’s No. 1 hit creator, George Strait, reached the top 44 times in three decades. However, comparatively, Tammy Wynette achieved 20 solo or duet No. 1 songs in a decade, between 1967-1976. On October 23, 1976, Wynette, via “You And Me” — the title song from her 16th studio album — achieved her 20th and final number-one hit, in yes, impressively, under 10 years.

