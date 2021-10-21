Chris Stapleton Cancels Shows Over Health Concerns

There’s more bad news for Chris Stapleton fans.

Last week Stapleton was forced to reschedule his Sioux Falls, SD, concert due to laryngitis. Unfortunately, his condition didn’t improve enough over the last few days to allow him to play this weekend’s shows, either.

“I had hoped to have some good news to share with you after this quiet time, but unfortunately, the progress I’ve made is not enough,” he shared on social media, adding that he canceled the concerts in line with “doctor’s orders.”

“Nothing is more personal to me than the experience of music,” he said. “I’m eternally grateful for the privilege of sharing in that journey with you all night after night.”

Stapleton’s wife, Morgane, is helping nurse him back to health.

“I’ll get the chicken soup started!” she commented on his post.

Others in the country music community chimed in, too. Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild posted a string of hearts on his post while Yola commented that “voice care is self-care.”

“Get well soon, M’deary!!” said Yola, who is opening his shows. “All I want personally is your voice to be healthy til a ripe old age… taking care is how that happens. #wegotyou ❤️‍🩹”

Stapleton’s Sioux Falls concert was rescheduled for Nov. 14. His two Nashville concerts are now Dec. 10-11, and his Cincinnati, Ohio, show will be reset in 2022.