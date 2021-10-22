Carrie Underwood plays Jason Aldean duet "If I Didn't Love You" as she shows husband Mike Fisher's dirty laundry and dead animal trophies.

Carrie Underwood is Just Like Us in New TikTok Video

Carrie Underwood is just like us.

This week Underwood posted a video on TikTok of her husband Mike Fisher’s clothes in piles on the floor and other scenes familiar to wives whose husband enjoy the country lifestyle.

Underwood set the video to “If I Didn’t Love You,” her new duet with Jason Aldean.

As a clip of the song plays, Underwood smiles and points to floating text over her head that reads: “Things I wouldn’t put up with if I didn’t love him.”

In addition to multiple dirty clothes piles, Underwood – an avid vegetarian – also shows Fisher’s plethora of taxidermied hunting trophies.

An enormous deer head is mounted over the fireplace, a turkey hangs on the wall, and an entire coyote (or wolf, we can’t tell), stands on a rock.

She captioned the clips “dead things on the wall” and followed up with shots of his dozens of ballcaps.

The video is a rare glimpse into Underwood’s private life with Fisher, to whom she’s been married since 2010. The couple has two young sons Isaiah and Jacob, and live outside of Nashville.



The official music video for "If I Didn't Love You" was directed by Shaun Silva and shot at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center. "If I Didn't Love You" is the lead single from Aldean's forthcoming 10th studio album "Macon, Georgia" that will be released in two parts split between Nov. 12 and April 22.




