Music The Roundup: New Music From Lady A, Parker McCollum, Jimmie Allen, And More New tracks from Dillon Carmichael and Tenille Arts are also included by Marcus K. Dowling 1m ago This week, CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits features some long-awaited fourth quarter of 2021 hits from seasoned stars and much-anticipated upstarts. Click here to take a listen to the following tunes. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Lady A feat. Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, and Thomas Rhett – Friends Don’t Let Friends Lady A continues the push for What a Song Can Do, their eighth studio album, with mega-collaboration “Friends Don’t Let Friends,” featuring Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, and Thomas Rhett. Yes, six people on one collaboration is epic. But amongst friends, splitting the load and carrying the weight is accomplished well on the track. “Friends don’t let friends drink alone… it’s true! Loved getting to collaborate with some of our friends on the upcoming record,” noted the trio via Instagram. Regarding recording the album project, Charles Kelley notes via a press release, “We’ve rediscovered our purpose, and it’s to entertain and spread a positive message – I really truly believe that. I want our legacy to be songs that make people feel good. But, I also think there’s more to our story that hasn’t been written yet.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Parker McCollum – Blanco Country Rain The self-described “Gold Chain Cowboy” ’s latest is a bonus track from his recent album. The rocking country track breaks down how emotionally guarded men are still able to feel heartache and pain. Regarding his indie-to-mainstream grind to success, McCollum told Apple Music’s Kelleigh Banner recently, “I wanted to do it the hard way. I really wanted to earn it. I didn’t want anybody to be able to say anybody bought me anything,” discussing how he put a band together, recorded music, and toured on his own before getting an offer from every major Nashville-based label. Bannen adds, [Parker McCollum] is one of those rare artists who has been able to translate serious regional fame into mainstream success without compromising his core artistic identity.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Jimmie Allen – My Voice Is A Trumpet Newly-minted father of three and TV dancing star Jimmie Allen’s latest shares a name with the title of his just-released children’s book author debut. Advising children to “be kind” and “put a smile on someone’s face” falls right in line with the rest of the offerings in his youthful creative output. Regarding his book, Allen notes via a press release, “It’s very important to me that kids learn at a young age that they have a voice, and that it is powerful. It is up to us as adults to teach them to use their voice to encourage and show love. I’m hoping this book inspires at least one child and they always remember their voice is a trumpet.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Dillon Carmichael – Son Of A Dillon Carmichael continues his string of solid singles with the new track “Son Of A.” The heartstrings get pulled, and tears jerked as he notes that he’s a “son of a mama and son of a dad, who will never stop loving [him] and giving [him] everything they have.” Regarding his inspirations for being able not to leave a dry eye in the house, he notes in a recent interview, “The inspiration behind why I do [what I do]… I grew up in the ’90s, so I love ’90s country. I love that you can make people smile, you can make people get in their emotions. That roller coaster ride is what I’m all about when it comes to songwriting.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Tenille Arts – Growing Old Young Recent Mediabase chart-topper and CMT 2021 Next Women of Country member Tenille Arts returns with her latest single, “Growing Old Young.” The bittersweet buffets and blows of heartbreak are detailed in the well-written track. Regarding this single, as well as the rest of her album Girl to Girl, Arts notes via a press release, “These are songs I wish I had when I was 15 and 16 years old. I wanted to write these like a big sister and share my experiences in hopes that people would feel less alone. Whether you’re 15 years old, my age, or older, I want you to feel seen. I want you to dance to these songs, cry to them, and feel all the feels!” Marcus K. Dowling CMT News about Paramount+ FAQ/Help CMT One Country Jobs Terms of Use Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Copyright Closed Captioning Partners Ad Choices Keep Viacom TV Ratings facebook Twitter Instagram © 2021 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc. ShowsTV ScheduleFull EpisodesCMT Artists of the YearCMT Campfire SessionsCMT CrossroadsCMT DocumentariesCMT Giants: Charley PrideCMT Hot 20 CountdownCMT Music AwardsDallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The TeamRacing WivesSkyville LiveLive TVMusicCMT Artists of the YearCMT CrossroadsCMT Hot 20 CountdownCMT Music AwardsCMT Music 12 Pack CountdownCMT Next Women of CountryMusic News & PlaylistsMusic VideosLet Freedom Sing!NewsRadioParamount+