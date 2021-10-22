Jessie James Decker Celebrates EP at Justin Timberlake’s Bar, Reveals Tour

Jessie James Decker took her EP release party to Lower Broadway Thursday where she performed in Justin Timberlake's bar for her friends, family and business associates.

Jessie James Decker doesn’t shy away from sharing her personal life on social media – and she isn’t coy on her new EP, either.

Decker’s “The Woman I’ve Become” is out now.

“The Woman I’ve Become is unlike any record I’ve ever created,” Decker said in a statement. “It’s a true transition from the young girl I was to the woman I have become. I’ve never been this vulnerable before. I think life changes and growth have made me confident enough to show that vulnerable side.”

Decker, who is married to former football pro Eric Decker, celebrated her EP’s release with a party at Justin Timberlake’s The Twelve Thirty Club rooftop on Lower Broadway in Nashville. Executives from her record label Warner Music Nashville, Big Yellow Dog, her management office, agents, friends, family, and more gathered for the outdoor event. Decker performed “Should Have Known Better,” which has already accumulated 5.5 million global streams, “Tell You Enough” and “I Need A Man,” among others.

Friday Decker revealed plans for an early summer tour that includes a headlining stop at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on April 28.



The Woman I Am Tour Dates:

Thursday, April 14, 2022 // Detroit, MI // The Fillmore Detroit

Friday, April 15, 2022 // Columbus, OH // Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

Saturday, April 16, 2022 // Toronto, ON // HISTORY

Thursday, April 28, 2022 // Nashville, TN // Ryman Auditorium

Friday, April 29, 2022 // Rosemont, IL // Joe’s Live

Saturday, April 30, 2022 // Minneapolis, MN // Palace Theatre

Sunday, May 1, 2022 // Milwaukee, WI // The Rave

Thursday, May 5, 2022 // Jacksonville, FL // Florida Theater

Friday, May 6, 2022 // Clearwater, FL // Ruth Eckerd Hall

Saturday, May 7, 2022 // Atlanta, GA // Tabernacle

Thursday, May 12, 2022 // Glenside, PA // Keswick Theatre

Friday, May 13, 2022 // New York, NY // The Rooftop at Pier 17

Saturday, May 14, 2022 // Boston, MA // House of Blues

Sunday, May 15, 2022 // Washington, DC // Warner Theatre

Thursday, May 19, 2022 // Baton Rouge, LA // The Texas Club Baton Rouge

Friday, May 20, 2022 // Houston, TX // House of Blues

Saturday, May 21, 2022 // Dallas, TX // AT&T Performing Arts Center

Sunday, May 22, 2022 // Kansas City, MO // Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Thursday, May 26, 2022 // Tempe, AZ // Marquee Theatre

Friday, May 27, 2022 // Las Vegas, NV // Brooklyn Bowl

Saturday, May 28, 2022 // Los Angeles, CA // The Novo

Sunday, May 29, 2022 // San Diego, CA // Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

Friday, June 3, 2022 // Sandy, UT // Sandy Amphitheater

Saturday, June 4, 2022 // Denver, CO // Mission Ballroom

Jessie James Decker + Kittenish Presale: 10 a.m. Oct. 26– 10 p.m. Oct. 28

Local Presale: 10 a.m.– 10 p.m. Oct. 28

Public on sale: 10 a.m. Oct. 29