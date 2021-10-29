CMT PREMIERE: Maggie Baugh’s “Drinking To The Broken Hearts” Is A “Vulnerable,” “Life Changing” Ballad

</noscript> </div>

“Listening to lyrics and listening to lyrics while having something visual in front of you, really brings all of your senses together,” says Maggie Baugh, in a thoughtful reflection to CMT about her latest song and video, “Drinking To The Broken Hearts.” She continues regarding the unique surroundings for the shoot, “We recorded this at Pomelo Grove in South Tennessee and I remember being absolutely stunned with the aesthetic of the trailer park. Having the trailers in the middle of the woods was such a different environment than how I grew up and I loved every second of it.”

Baugh’s anthemic ode to whiskey-soaked heartbreak, for her, allows her to highlight what she calls a “relatable” and “different side,” aimed at helping “[her fans’] perspective on life change.” She adds, “If I was able to do that with my three-minute video, then I am very happy to have been a part of that person’s story.” Continuing, Baugh says, “[The video allowed me] to feel like lyrics and really see what they mean with every little movement and facial expression. Being able to bring a song to life like that is so magical and I am so grateful to be able to share it.”

In final she adds, “I really loved bringing the senses and creative juices [that ’Drinking To The Broken Hearts’ inspired] to life. Just like recording a music video, seeing a movie versus being in the movie, are two different things. Being the character in your own video, [with] the right emotions, is a vulnerable and emotional experience.”