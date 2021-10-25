Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans Win Dove Award

Carrie Underwood picked up her second Dove Award last week. Other winners include for KING & COUNTRY, NEEDTOBREATHE and The Isaacs.

Carrie Underwood just picked up another trophy for her mantel – a Dove Award.

When the 2021 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards were announced last week, Underwood and gospel superstar CeCe Winans won Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year for their collaboration “Great Is Thy Faithfulness.”

The duet is from Underwood’s gospel album “My Savior” that was nominated for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year at the ceremony.

It was not the first Dove win for Underwood. In 2006 her “Jesus Take The Wheel” won for Country Recorded Song of the Year.

Other Dove Award winners include:

Song of the Year: “The Blessing”

(Writers) Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe, Steven Furtick, (Publishers) Capitol CMG Paragon, Kari Jobe Carnes Music, Music by Elevation Worship Publishing, Worship Together Music, Writer’s Roof Publishing

Songwriter of the Year (Artist): Brandon Lake

Songwriter of the Year (Non-Artist): Jason Ingram

Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year: We The Kingdom

Southern Gospel Artist of the Year: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Gospel Artist of the Year: CeCe Winans

Artist of the Year: for KING & COUNTRY

New Artist of the Year: Maverick City Music

Producer of the Year: Jordan Sapp

Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Song of the Year: Lecrae “Deep End”

(Writers) Lecrae Moore, Anthony MrWriteNow Gardner

Rock/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year: NEEDTOBREATHE “Who Am I”

(Writers) Bear Rinehart, Thomas Rhett, Jordan Reynolds, Cason Cooley, Jeremy Lutito

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year”: Tauren Wells “Famous For (I Believe)”

(Writers) Alexis Slifer, Chuck Butler, Jordan Sapp, Krissy Nordhoff, Tauren Wells

Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year: Carrie Underwood, ft. Cece Winans “Great Is Thy Faithfulness”(Writers) Thomas Obadiah Chisholm, William M. Runyan

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: Crabb Family “My King is Known By Love”

(Writers) Jason Cox, Jeff Bumgardner, Kenna West

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year: Nelons “If God Pulled Back the Curtain”

(Writers) Jason Cox, Kenna Turner West, Michael Boggs

Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: Dante Bowe “joyful”

(Writers) Dante Bowe, Ben Schofield

Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: Jekalyn Carr “Changing Your Story”

(Writer) Jekalyn Carr

Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year: CeCe Winans “Believe For It”

(Writers) CeCe Winans, Kyle Lee, Mitch Wong, Dwan Hill

Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year: Christine D’Clario Donde Está El Espíritu De Dios

(Writers) Christine D’Clario, Chris Tomlin, Jason Ingram, Ben Fielding, Seth Mosley

Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year: NEEDTOBREATHE “Out Of Body”

(Producers) NEEDTOBREATHE, Cason Cooley, Jeremy Lutito

Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year: We The Kingdom “Holy Water”

(Producers) We The Kingdom, Ed Cash, Steven V. Taylor

Inspirational Album of the Year: Selah “Step Into My Story”

(Producer) Jason Kyle Saetveit, Chris Bevins

Southern Gospel Album of the Year: Joseph Habedank “Change Is Coming”

(Producers) Wayne Haun, Joseph Habedank, Lindsey Habedank, Kris Crunk

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year: Isaacs “Songs for the Times”

(Producers) Ben Isaacs, The Isaacs